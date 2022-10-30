Cowen Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $187.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $232.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.94.
United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:UPS opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Further Reading
