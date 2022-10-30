Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covestro from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

