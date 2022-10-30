Counos X (CCXX) 1-Day Volume Hits $172,561.00

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $315.64 million and approximately $172,561.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.62 or 0.00084974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official message board is medium.com/@counosplatform.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

