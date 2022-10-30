Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.9 days.

Costa Group stock remained flat at $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Costa Group has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

CTTQF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Costa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

