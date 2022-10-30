Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

