Cormark Lowers Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.72.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$142.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

