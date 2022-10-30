CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.21-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-$1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. CONMED also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.28 EPS.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $80.11. 592,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. CONMED has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 25.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

