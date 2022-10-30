Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Conflux has a market cap of $79.33 million and $2.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03816659 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,314,314.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

