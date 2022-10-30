Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

CMSQF stock remained flat at $15.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

