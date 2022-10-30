Comparing Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) & AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Samsung Electronics and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) 1.23% 28.04% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93 AB Electrolux (publ) $14.65 billion 0.27 $545.46 million $4.06 6.20

This table compares Samsung Electronics and AB Electrolux (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than AB Electrolux (publ). AB Electrolux (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Electrolux (publ) has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Samsung Electronics and AB Electrolux (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 AB Electrolux (publ) 1 1 2 0 2.25

AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus target price of $123.33, suggesting a potential upside of 390.00%. Given AB Electrolux (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AB Electrolux (publ) is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats AB Electrolux (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

