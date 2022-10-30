Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 419,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

