Clover Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.11 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $85.68 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns."

