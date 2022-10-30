Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $43.57 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $729.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

CLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

