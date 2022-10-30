Citigroup Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $238.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $254.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on V. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.14.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. The firm has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.