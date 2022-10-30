CIBC Downgrades Cogeco (TSE:CGO) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$64.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$84.00.

CGO opened at C$58.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$52.06 and a 52 week high of C$85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

