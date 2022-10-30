CIBC Downgrades Cogeco (TSE:CGO) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$64.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$84.00.
Cogeco Trading Up 5.2 %
CGO opened at C$58.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$52.06 and a 52 week high of C$85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.
Cogeco Company Profile
