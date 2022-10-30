CIBC Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$157.28.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$162.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.15. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The firm has a market cap of C$109.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.733 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

