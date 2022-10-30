Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,510.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,819.56.

CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,589.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,472.93.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

