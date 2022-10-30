China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAAS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 31,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,933. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.12.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.36. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

