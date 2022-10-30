Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.6 %

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.47. 331,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,689. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

