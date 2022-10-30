Chainbing One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,452.00 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00009603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $2,452.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

