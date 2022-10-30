Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of Celularity stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 210,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.29. Celularity has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 122.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CELU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
