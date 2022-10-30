Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Celularity Stock Performance

Shares of Celularity stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 210,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.29. Celularity has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 122.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celularity by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

