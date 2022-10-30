CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 19,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,540.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,562.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.56.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

