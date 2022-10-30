Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 1,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

CRNLF stock remained flat at 1.48 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.48. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of 1.48 and a 1 year high of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

