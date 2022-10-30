Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

TSE WEED opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$19.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.