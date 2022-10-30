Canaccord Genuity Group Increases PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$22.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PREKF opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

