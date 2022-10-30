Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CPB opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

