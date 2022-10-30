Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Calibre Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

