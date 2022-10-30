BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 14.7% in October

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 133,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments
In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,637 shares in the company, valued at $65,448,845.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,448,845.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 7,786 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,678. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 34,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
Further Reading
