BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 14.7% in October

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 133,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,637 shares in the company, valued at $65,448,845.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,448,845.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 7,786 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,678. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 34,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.