Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
NYSE BPY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
