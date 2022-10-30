Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $129.75

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $148.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.