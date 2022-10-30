Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $161.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $143.03 on Friday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

