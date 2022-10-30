Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target at $45.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

