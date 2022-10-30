Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $130.00

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. IAC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in IAC by 12.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IAC by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 14.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 559,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

