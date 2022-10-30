Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$4.28

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.29.

CEU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.84 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$727.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$433.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

