Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $502-514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $1,601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.