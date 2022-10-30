Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $502-514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.1 %

Boot Barn stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 63,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

