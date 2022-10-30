Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boot Barn by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

