BNB (BNB) Price Hits $307.28 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.16 billion and $1.33 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $307.28 or 0.01479040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,978,810 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,979,057.78353715 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 303.13859179 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1131 active market(s) with $1,208,613,158.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.