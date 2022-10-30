BMO Capital Markets Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 0.1 %

CCK stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 5,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after buying an additional 1,062,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.