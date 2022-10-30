Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $8.85 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $107.99 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.85 or 0.00042599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.74518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.9051899 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,512,264.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

