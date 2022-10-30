Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $213,622.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $213,622.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00133513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00245469 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00065012 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018887 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

