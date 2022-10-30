Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

