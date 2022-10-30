Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.93 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.62 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 162,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,393. The stock has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

