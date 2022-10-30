Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.93 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.62 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 4.0 %

BHE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 162,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

