Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABX. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$36.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$19.02 and a 12-month high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.26.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.214082 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

