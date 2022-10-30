Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.43) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $446.67.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

