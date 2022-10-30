Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 581.14 ($7.02).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.57) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 313 ($3.78) and a one year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 388.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 66.20%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40). In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 15,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,772.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

