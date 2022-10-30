Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 299 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.61) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 146.44 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.39. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.53.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

