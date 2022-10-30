Barclays Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $138.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

VLO stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.