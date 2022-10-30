Barclays Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 780 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.16) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 497.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.38. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

